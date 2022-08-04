Eastbourne hospital could be getting a solar car park

Plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to convert one of the existing staff car parks at the DGH into a solar car park with electric vehicle charging points and an energy storage facility.

The proposed site is an existing surface level car park located to the north of the main hospital complex which can be accessed through the secondary access point from Kings Road. The main vehicular access to the hospital is from the A2280 roundabout which takes you to the south of the complex.

At the moment it is used for staff only, with around 400 spaces in rows of up to 30 cars.

Plans for Eastbourne DGH

The hope is to erect a series of free-standing canopies containing the solar panels over the existing parking area.

This would result in the creation of electricity to be used by the hospital.

The proposal also includes up to 42 electric vehicle charging points for staff to use.

Plans say: “It will contribute to the reduction of CO2 and improve the safety and operation of the existing car park.

“It will provide a very clear example of forward thinking and progressive development for Eastbourne, support of which will help demonstrate the Borough Council’s commitment to the prominent local and national sustainable energy policies.”