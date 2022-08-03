Eastbourne library exhibition promotes work of Alcoholics Anonymous

Darkness Into Light – a free public exhibition

A spokesman said: “For the first time, AA Great Britain is sharing its archives including images, recordings, literature and artifacts to provide free and confidential support to anyone worried about their drinking.

"The exhibition, which is part of a roadshow travelling across the south of England, will be open to the public and free to attend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"An array of materials on show will celebrate AA’s history and the important work it does in the community. Having recently been on display in Chichester, Crawley and Brighton, among other locations, after Eastbourne, the event moves to Hastings in September.

“The first AA meeting in the UK was held on March 31 1947 in Room 202 at London’s Dorchester Hotel. It was hosted by Grace O, a visiting member of AA from the USA.

"The first meeting was attended by eight people. In 2022, there are more than 4,500 AA groups in Great Britain, with an estimated 25,500 active members.

“AA is an international fellowship dedicated to abstinence-based recovery from alcoholism through its traditions and spiritual development programme.

"A desire to stop drinking is the association’s sole requirement to join, and AA’s only source of funding is the voluntary contributions of its members. AA is a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problems.

"It doesn’t cost anything to attend AA meetings.

"There are no age or education requirements to participate. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about their problematic drinking. AA is not a commercial organisation and neither is it allied with any other cause, professional or religious group. AA’s primary purpose is to help alcoholics achieve sobriety.