Eastbourne personal trainer up for national award

Ollie Goulden is an independent personal trainer (PT) who has been running Made2Fit Personal Training for the last eight years.

Ollie became a PT after studying sports science in college.

He said: “The best thing about it is working with different people every day, working towards different goals and seeing people hit those goals! It truly enlightens me and gives me purpose in my work when I see clients with the biggest smile on their faces.”

Eastbourne PT up for national award

Ollie was nominated for the award by someone unknown to him and is now down to the last 10 PTs.

He said: “I was nominated by someone, not sure who and I have to thank them for putting me forward for this award.”

Voting closes September 23 and the awards will be held on October 22.