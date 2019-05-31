Eastbourne residents react to hospital closure

Eastbourne residents have taken to social media to express their sadness following the news The Esperance Hospital is to close in July.

Many readers on our Eastbourne Herald Facebook page have praised the staff who work at the hospital, with Emma Riley writing: “Such a shame the staff are lovely there.”

Sean Maguire said: “What a shame brilliant staff they have they were brilliant when I had my op.”

Chrissie Mac called the news “an utter travesty” while Hannah Evans wrote: “This is seriously bad news for the town.”

Shirlee McCourty added: “I’m totally shocked!..a lot of joint replacement patients ( myself included) will be dismayed!! Really sad news for Eastbourne & the staff.”

The hospital in Hartington Place provides healthcare for NHS-funded, insured and private patients.

Currently it provides a number of services, including joint replacements and general medicine as well as a fertility service.

However, the hospital, run by BMI, has said it hopes to continue the fertility service through a transfer to a third party provider.

Many of those commenting on our Facebook post had benefited from the fertility service, sharing pictures of their children that were conceived through the help they received at the hospital.