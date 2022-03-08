Eastbourne surgeon made president-elect of the Medical Women’s Federation

Scarlett McNally is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who has worked at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT) since 2002 and is based at Eastbourne’s DGH.

According to ESHT, she has been a key role model in the Women in Surgery initiative over the past three decades.

The Medical Women’s Federation is the voice of UK medical women on medical issues and aims to improve the working lives of women doctors, amplify their voices and provide a unique network of women doctors in all stages of their career.

Scarlett McNally, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon. Photo from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. SUS-220803-092807001

Mrs McNally said, “I am delighted to have been elected! I want to see women doctors and medical students supported to thrive in the NHS. I also hope that we can influence across other sectors, so the whole population is supported to keep healthy.”

She is also deputy director at the Centre for Perioperative Care and was the ninth woman elected to the Council of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, serving on the council between 2011 and 2021.

ESHT said Mrs McNally a key voice in raising awareness on the importance of avoiding unconscious bias and taking the pressure off doctors.

She said, “There is lots of evidence now that the experiences of women as doctors, medical students and citizens are different from those of men. There are many ways that we can make things more equal, as individuals and as institutions.