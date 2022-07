This morning (Monday, July 11) VMC messaged patients about the longer wait times which have come about due to the ‘unforeseen absence of reception and administration staff due to covid infection[s]’.

VMC said: “Please only call if your matter is urgent and please bear with us as we try to cope with a high number of calls and reduced staff numbers. Sorry for the inconvenience.”