‘Let's Talk… Men's Mental Health’ will go ahead at Eastbourne Library on November 9 at 7pm. It will host allow men and woman to join an open and honest conversation about men’s mental health and find out more about support services. There will also be speakers sharing their own experiences.

The event is free to attend and is being supported by ManKind, the Samaritans and The Old Bank Wellbeing Trust. Paul Roskilly from ManKind will be hosting the event. He launched the Eastbourne-based organisation with Ian Pickard in 2020 to provide a safe environment for men to meet, talk and seek the help they need.

Mr Poskilly said: “Following the tragic loss of a friend who took his own life, Ian and I set up ManKind to provide a safe space for men to talk about their feelings and to try and remove the stigma attached to poor mental health, especially in men. We all know the importance of talking but unfortunately men tend to bottle things up. They don’t share with their friends, and if they do they often meet resistance from other men who don’t want, or don’t know how, to listen.

“If we’re able to talk to each other about our mental health we’ll have more confidence talking about other issues. A lot of men’s health issues are caused by stress so the more we talk about men’s mental health the better. It’s not weak to speak. If you are struggling with your own mental health, or you are worried about a man in your life, please get in touch.”