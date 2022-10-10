Listed as 'Life is too short' on GoFundMe, the appeal seeks £25,000 for adoptive cell transfer, currently available in America and Japan for people with bone marrow cancer.

Steve Thomas, 52, has focused on fitness all his life, having been a professional footballer at Leyton Orient, Chelsea and Watford in his youth.

He had colon cancer at 19, caused, he says, by stress after breaking his leg while playing for Leyton Orient. Having had his colon removed, he 'never got minutes on the pitch' in the UK so then spent nine years as a professional footballer in Florida.

Steve Thomas has launched an appeal to help fund specialist cancer treatment that could save his life, after being told it is not available on the NHS

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a brilliant career," said Steve. "I thought I was quite a healthy person as I've always tried to keep myself fit and strong. I had colon cancer but I managed to beat that and live a good life.

"I found out five months ago that I have myeloma, which is a cancer of the red blood cells in my bones, and I've been having chemotherapy twice a week as well as medication on a daily basis.

"I was told the treatment does not seem to be working as well as they hoped and my consultant specialist has now given me some bad news, as if I do not have this treatment I may not see another two years of my life and I will deteriorate very quickly."

Steve was frustrated to find adoptive cell transfer, also called cellular immunotherapy, is available privately in the UK, at a cost of around £60,000, but it is not available on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The results are that they can get rid of it. With 6,000 people a year getting this disease in the UK, I don't understand why this wouldn't be looked into.

"I don't understand. If it is going to change people's quality of life, there has got to be money for it somewhere. If doctors will put their name to it, they must know it works."

Steve has a blood disorder which has meant regular blood transfusions all his life, but it took five years to be diagnosed with cancer after he started suffering from pains in his lower back and knees.

Steve said: "I've always gone to the gym. I've always been active and healthy in everything I have done. I was thinking it was just my age."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve and his wife Laura told their girls Erin, 14, and Grace, 12, about his cancer three months ago. He is awaiting results of an MRI scan on October 12 to find the current state of his condition.

As a self-employed plumber, Steve is finding work hard to come by at the moment as he can manage only small jobs due to the pain in his joints and lower back.

"Money that I do get goes towards the bills and mortgage, which is a big struggle at the moment," he said.

"I've never been a person that likes to ask people for help as I know everyone has their personal problems and I just don't want to burden people but people I know raise money through this website and have achieved good things for other people, so I thought I might try this myself. I have exhausted all other avenues, so I'll be very grateful and appreciative if anyone could find the way in helping me."

Advertisement Hide Ad