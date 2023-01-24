Edit Account-Sign Out
Extension to Eastbourne District General Hospital granted planning permission

Proposals to extend Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) have been given the go ahead by town planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 1:00pm

On Monday (January 23), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved an application to build a new clinical building at the hospital in Kings Drive.

The three-storey building — to be built in place of the former Polegate Ward and an area used as a staff car park — is expected to contain theatres for elective surgeries and a 24-bed hospital ward.

It would also be linked to the existing buildings and have its own separate entrance.

Proposed new hospital building
The NHS say the facility is intended to reduce waiting lists for elective care by increasing the number of patients who can be seen for surgeries each day.

The site is within an area of archaeological interest which could potentially contain signs of prehistoric activity so further works will need to be carried out.

The committee asked for further negotiation on energy efficiency and renewable energy measures.

