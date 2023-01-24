Proposals to extend Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) have been given the go ahead by town planners.

On Monday (January 23), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved an application to build a new clinical building at the hospital in Kings Drive.

The three-storey building — to be built in place of the former Polegate Ward and an area used as a staff car park — is expected to contain theatres for elective surgeries and a 24-bed hospital ward.

It would also be linked to the existing buildings and have its own separate entrance.

Proposed new hospital building

The NHS say the facility is intended to reduce waiting lists for elective care by increasing the number of patients who can be seen for surgeries each day.

The site is within an area of archaeological interest which could potentially contain signs of prehistoric activity so further works will need to be carried out.

