Eye specialist launches new cataract diagnostic clinics in Sussex and Hampshire

This July, specialist eye hospital Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire is launching a series of diagnostic clinics in areas surrounding the region, to make it easier for local people to access convenient NHS cataract treatment.

With such high demand for NHS cataract surgery, the Whiteley-based Optegra hospital is now launching diagnostic clinics in Bognor Regis, Eastleigh and Havant.

This means local residents can visit their nearest clinic to have their diagnostic tests and ensure they are suitable for surgery. They then only need to travel to Solent Business Park, Whiteley, for their actual surgery.

Patients at each clinic will be welcomed and cared for by one of the Optegra optometrists at these locations:

Optegra Diagnositic Clinic Bognor Regis.

Optegra Eye Clinic Bognor Regis - Maywood Health Centre, 225 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 2UW

Optegra Eye Clinic Havant - Havant Health Centre, Civic Centre, Havant, PO9 2AQ

Optegra Eye Clinic Eastleigh - Eastleigh Health Centre, Newtown Road, Eastleigh SO50 9AG

The procedure will then take place within the main hospital, while the follow-up consultations will either be at the patient’s regular community optometrist or via Optegra AI.

Oliver Bowen-Thomas, Optometrist at Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire, will be one of the team running these clinics, and said: “The whole process of cataract surgery is very straight-forward for the patient, and the brief, pain free procedure really can transform vision and quality of life.

“By opening these three new regional diagnostic clinics, we are making the process even easier. On a logistical level, patients can book in at their nearest clinic – which will be in an NHS facility or private GP practice, with the convenience of being close to home.

“At the appointment we will talk through the procedure, answer any questions they have and importantly run some thorough eye tests to check the health of the eye and ensure the patient is suitable for cataract surgery.”

Having launched eight successful NHS cataract hospitals in the past 18 months – from York and Preston to Colchester, Brighton and Maidstone – and four more in the pipeline for 2024, Optegra has been able to support thousands of cataract patients with timely treatment and excellent outcomes.

These new diagnostic clinic locations have been carefully selected in order to provide convenience to as many patients as possible; and have been agreed with the local NHS Integrated Care Boards who see this as a positive step to help treat more patients.

Robert Pilling, Optegra Business Development Director, said: “These optometrist-led clinics will provide a convenient and accessible service in the regions surrounding our Hampshire hospital.

“This launch follows on from Optegra’s commitment to supporting the NHS and reducing the long waiting lists which we saw post-Covid. We have opened a series of dedicated NHS cataract clinics around the UK, and are now extending our service even further with these local clinics NHS Cataract Diagnostic Clinics.

“When a patient is referred to us for cataract treatment, it is excellent that we now have more locations to offer for them to begin their treatment journey at their convenience and closer to home.

“This means we continue to have an opportunity to help patients avoid unnecessary waits for this essential, life-enhancing surgery.”

Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire is part of Optegra Eye Health Care, a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 39 eye hospitals and over 60 locations across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.