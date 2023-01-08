Flu pressure rises in Sussex with hospital cases up seven fold in a month in the UK

Pressure from flu on the NHS continues to grow in Sussex with cases in hospital now more than seven times higher than last month, the latest figures show.

Pressure from flu on the NHS continues to grow in Sussex with cases in hospital now more than seven times higher than last month, the latest figures show.

New data out today shows there were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with flu last week, up from 520 a month ago (w/e 27 Nov). Of those in hospital last week, 267 were in critical care beds.

As viruses re-circulate after a hiatus during the pandemic the NHS has continued to see hospital cases grow week on week, up almost 80 per cent in seven days. (from 2,088 w/e December 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time last year (w/e December 26 2021), there were only 34 patients in hospital with flu, two of whom were in in critical care.

At the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust an average of three people were in critical care with flu, however the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust reported no patients in critical care beds in the same time period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, average flu cases at the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust rose from 26 to 30 and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust average flu cases rose from six to 27, a rise of over 400 per cent.

NHS staff have also been impacted by the spread of viruses this winter, with Covid absences each day up almost half on last month, from 5,448 to 8,029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The total number of staff off sick is up a fifth on the end of November, from 52,556 to 63,296 a day.

Bed occupancy remains particularly high, with more than nine in 10 beds filled (over 93 per cent) compared to 86 per cent for the same period last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospital capacity continues to be impacted by delayed discharges, with 12,313 beds a day taken up by patients who no longer met the criteria to reside - but as NHS staff pulled out all the stops to ensure as many patients as possible were able to spend Christmas with loved ones at home - this was the lowest figure since August 2022.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Sadly, these latest flu numbers show our fears of a ‘twindemic’ have been realised, with cases up seven fold in just a month and the continued impact of Covid hitting staff hard, with related absences up almost 50% on the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as flu, the NHS continues to be under significant pressure, with high bed occupancy, more than 12,000 beds taken up by patients medically fit for discharge, and demand for the 111 service remaining high, so please do make the most of 111 online, and only call 999 or visit A&E in an emergency.