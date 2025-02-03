Food hygiene ratings handed to five Hastings establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:55 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Hastings’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Sunflower Cafe at Ore Community Centre, Old London Road, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 3

• Rated 3: Ocean Spice at Restaurant And Premises, 43 White Rock, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on January 9

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bo Peep at 25 Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on December 10

• Rated 5: The Three Legs Brewing Company at 22-26 Norman Road, St Leonards-On-Sea, East Sussex; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: London Trader at 4-7 East Beach Street, Hastings, East Sussex; rated on December 3

