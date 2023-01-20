Edit Account-Sign Out
Full list of strikes in Sussex: NHS workers, teachers, train drivers, and driving examiners

There’s so many strikes going on at the moment so here’s a look at what will impact services in Sussex.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 12:50pm

NHS workers - February 6-7

The following trusts will be taking part according to the Royal College of Nursing:

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Full list of strikes in Sussex: NHS, teachers, trains, and driving tests (photo from Justin Lycett)
Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Teachers - Various dates in February and March

The National Education Union (NEU) - the UK's largest education union with 450,000 members - has announced seven days of strikes in February and March. Here are the dates relevant to Sussex:

February 1: All schools in England and Wales

March 2: South-east and south-west England, and London

March 15-16: All schools in England and Wales

The NEU says individual schools will be affected for a maximum of four days. Government guidance says schools should stay open if possible.

Train drivers - February 1 and 3

The train drivers’ union Aslef has called strikes which will affect passengers across 15 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains will be running for those services on these strike days.

Driving tests - February 1

Some Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike. Check with your individual provider for more on this.

