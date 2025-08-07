Gambling harms to be tackled at new mental health conference for Worthing, in conjunction with the NHS

Gambling will be the focus of a new mental health conference coming to Worthing, working in conjunction with the NHS to tackle the habit and the harm it causes.

The event on Wednesday, September 17, will serve as Worthing’s key mental health conference for 2025, continuing a long-held commitment to raising awareness, reducing stigma and improving support around mental wellbeing.

Gambling Harms and Mental Health in the Community is jointly organised by national charity Breakeven and Melanie Peters from local agency Rocket Social Media.

Melanie, a co-founder of Worthing's Mental Health Awareness Week, said: "This major new event focusing on gambling-related harm and mental health will bring together professionals, advocates and community voices to explore the impact of gambling on mental health - and to build pathways to prevention, support, and recovery."

The conference will be held at The Rooms, in the Guildbourne Centre, from 9.30am to 3pm. It is free to attend and booking can be made at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gambling-harms-and-mental-health-in-the-community-tickets-1368319222629

Melanie said: "We had actually announced that we wouldn’t be putting on our usual annual Mental Health Awareness event this year but the feedback from last year was overwhelming. So many people contacted us saying how much the event meant to them. That’s when we decided to work with Breakeven to deliver something even more impactful for 2025. We’d love the community to join us.”

The conference will feature keynote speakers from NHS clinics, local authorities, public health and addiction services, as well as powerful testimonies from those with lived experience who are now working to break down stigmas.

Sessions and panel discussions will cover topics including youth gambling and gaming, vulnerable groups and cultural stigmas, recovery tools and community-based interventions.

Tea, coffee and light snacks will be provided before the event and during scheduled breaks. After the final speaker, a buffet lunch will be served, offering people an opportunity to relax, network and continue conversations in an informal setting.