Globetrotting musician who once dueted with Judy Garland on “life changing” surgery

From singing with Judy Garland to the 60’s Brighton Mod scene, Tony’s life has been full of extraordinary moments, but it was his cataract surgery with SpaMedica that gave him the clarity to fully appreciate them once more. This Cataract Awareness Month, he tells his story.

At 80 years old, Tony Nicol has no plans to slow down. A professional entertainer and musician for over 50 years, Tony’s career has taken him across the globe - performing on every continent on Earth - even Antarctica. He’s shared stages with music legends, lived alongside stars of the rock scene, and once even found himself singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow with Judy Garland in a London pub.

Tony’s musical career began in earnest on his 30th birthday, when he was gifted his first guitar. Despite having never played, by the time he turned 31, Tony was performing as a professional musician. He has toured extensively, including a stint entertaining British troops in the Falklands alongside Harry Secombe, and has performed on every continent, including Antarctica.

One of his most surreal experiences happened singing in the famed Rising Sun pub in Bethnal Green, where Tony was joined by a mystery guest who insisted she would only pick up the microphone if Tony joined her.

Jim Yardley (L) with Tony Nicol (R), in Drammen Norway. 2014

It wasn’t until she requested Somewhere Over the Rainbow that the crowd - and Tony - realised it was Judy Garland.

“I just thought she had a lovely voice,” he says modestly. “It was only after the song that someone told me who she really was.

“It was the 1960s and I had only seen Judy Garland as a young woman in The Wizard of Oz, so I was blown away that she was who I’d just performed with!”

Tony may be modest about his achievements, but he’s clear about the impact that SpaMedica, the UK’s leading provider of NHS ophthalmology services, has had on his life.

The original Tony Norfolk (L) & Sam Goode (R). 1976

As the years went by, the brightness of his world started to dim. “I first noticed my vision declining in my 50s,” says Tony, who now lives on the Isle of Wight. “I started with reading glasses, then stronger prescriptions, but eventually, I was struggling with everyday tasks like reading letters, driving, and even playing music.”

After his cataract diagnosis, Tony’s optician at Vision Express referred him to SpaMedica Southampton, a specialist eye hospital where waiting times for treatment are just 4-8 weeks. Tony had surgery on his left eye first, followed by the right a few weeks later.

“The difference was immediate,” Tony says. “When I got home, I looked across the road and thought the neighbour had painted their house yellow. But it had always been yellow, I just hadn’t seen it properly for years. It was like someone had turned the lights back on!”

Before surgery, Tony had struggled with night-time driving, with the glare from LED headlights especially overwhelming. Now, he says, “I can see every cat’s eye in the road. It’s taken me right back to my younger days as a Mod when I used to ride my Lambretta around Brighton. My younger friends are jealous that my vision’s better than theirs!”

Speaking of his experience at SpaMedica Southampton, Tony explains: “From start to finish, the service was absolutely smashing. I was collected by the free transport service, greeted with tea and coffee, and treated with such kindness. Everyone knew my name - it felt personal, not clinical. The surgery itself was over in minutes.”

“Having my cataracts done has genuinely changed my life. I can read again. I can drive without anxiety. I can play and enjoy music fully.”

This Cataract Awareness Month, Tony encourages anyone struggling with their vision to take action. “Don’t wait. If your optician recommends cataract surgery, go for it. You can choose where you go, and it really is a great service. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”