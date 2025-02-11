Goring Hall Hospital celebrates a decade of visionary care: 10 years of transforming lives with AMD service
AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in the UK, particularly among people aged 50 and older. Since the service launched, Goring Hall Hospital has been at the forefront of treatment, providing advanced care to help patients manage this condition and its impact on their everyday lives.
"We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our AMD service over the past decade," said Nichola Evans, Hospital Director at Goring Hall.
"Reaching 20,000 injections is not just a milestone; it represents countless stories of hope and lives changed for the better. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care for our patients."
The hospital’s AMD service has grown to become a beacon of excellence in eye care, employing a patient centred approach to deliver evidence-based treatments. Our services are offered weekdays and weekends to improve access and allow patients to attend with support.
By offering timely interventions, such as anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) injections, the team has been able to halt or slow disease progression in many cases, allowing patients to retain their independence and continue enjoying activities they love.
Mr Spyridon Mourtzoukos, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Goring Hall Hospital, added: "Age-Related Macular Degeneration can be a devastating diagnosis, but advances in treatment have transformed the outlook for so many patients. It has been an honour to lead a team that not only provides world-class medical care but also offers compassion and understanding to every patient who walks through our doors."
As the hospital reflects on this significant milestone, Goring Hall Hospital remains committed to furthering its expertise and expanding its services. Plans include adopting new technologies and techniques to enhance treatment outcomes and improve patient experience.