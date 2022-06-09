GP shortages in West Sussex: New data reveals GP numbers

Analysis of NHS figures has shown the shortage of GP’s in West Sussex for April.

Data for April shows that there are 481.2 GP’s for the NHS West Sussex CCG.

For April there were 923,432 patients and 52.1 GP’s per 100,000 patients in the West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, which ranks as the 27th lowest in terms of available GP’s for its population.

The Royal College of GPs has warned that while there is a national shortage of GPs, some areas “face greater difficulties” recruiting much-needed staff.

The Nuffield Trust, which published the analysis, said the “stark differences” show up NHS failings.

But the Government said a record number of people started training as GPs last year.

Portsmouth has the lowest number of GPs for its population at 39.5 GPs per 100,000 patients.

That is half of Wirral, where there are 80.7 GPs per 100,000 patients.

Nuffield Trust Senior Fellow, Billy Palmer said: "These disparities mean people in some areas are less able to access their family doctor than people elsewhere.

“In an NHS founded on the principle of equal treatment, such stark differences represent a serious failing."

Professor Martin Marshall, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: “The size of the fully-qualified GP workforce is falling whilst the number of patients continues to grow – as a result, the ratio of patients to GPs has increased significantly over recent years.

“Whilst this is happening across the country, some regions are being affected worse than others as they face greater difficulties recruiting new GPs and other staff.”

He said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country, but the intense workload and workforce pressures facing general practice are unsustainable.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said the number of GPs was rising and thousands were being trained each year.

A spokesperson said: “We are hugely grateful for the care GPs and their staff provide to patients and we are working hard to support and grow the workforce.