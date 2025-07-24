The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in with patients sharing what they really think about their local GP practice in Sussex.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Sussex and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 20 GP practices in Sussex which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Northiam Surgery - Rye, East Sussex There were 248 survey forms sent out to patients at Northiam Surgery in Rye, East Sussex. The response rate was 52%, with 127 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Arch Healthcare - Brighton There were 898 survey forms sent out to patients at Arch Healthcare in Brighton. The response rate was 10%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 83% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Groombridge & Hartfield Medical Group Branch Surgery There were 307 survey forms sent out to patients at Groombridge & Hartfield Medical Group Branch Surgery. The response rate was 48%, with 145 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps