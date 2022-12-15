The brother of a Worthing man who died three days after taking MDMA is running his first 10k to raise money for the non-profit organisation his mum has set up to help other parents and educate on drugs.

Henry Parish will be taking part in the Darklink 10K Head Torch Run in Shoreham on December 29 in memory of his brother Billy Mullin, who died in November 2020 at the age of 24.

Billy & Beyond CIC was launched by mum Nicci Parish and Henry has already raised more than £300 ahead of his run.

Nicci said: "After the tragic loss of my eldest son Billy at just 24 years old, I knew I had to do something. I had never really heard of MDMA although I later learned it is a form of ecstasy, a so called party drug.

Henry Parish, left, with his older brother Billy when they were young

"Seeing Billy in hospital and what that drug had done to his body shocked me to the core, I have never seen or heard of anything like that. So from the very darkest of days came Billy & Beyond, with an aspiration to turn my devastating loss to help, support and educate others.

"Henry is doing the Shoreham dark run, so it’s not only his first ever 10k, it’s also in the dark. I’m am so, so proud of him, he has shown such strength since Billy died.

"The money Henry raises will fund drug education workshops in Worthing schools. We have funding available for schools, year six and above, if any schools want to get in touch with us. We fund everything, so it’s completely free for schools."

During lockdown, Billy tried MDMA on his 24th birthday. He died three days later after suffering a seizure and a heart attack. Nicci set up Billy & Beyond to help other parents and educate young people about drugs.

Henry said: "I’m doing my first 10k race on December 29 to raise money for Billy & Beyond. I’m doing this in memory of my brother Billy."

To support Henry, visit www.gofundme.com/f/billy-beyond

