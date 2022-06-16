The role is to support someone on a regular basis, so they can get out and about, helping to build self-confidence, increase social interaction and promote independence.

Volunteering co-ordinators Sarah Luck and Alice Lindley said: "We rely on volunteers to help us improve the lives of people with sight loss. We are looking for My Sighted Guide volunteers across Sussex, East and West, with most need along the coastal towns.

"In this role, support will include delivering sighted guide assistance, using skills provided in our training, on a regular basis, to someone with a visual or vision impairment to help increase their confidence, varying from three months to more than a year."

Lewis and volunteer Andrew are a My Sighted Guide partnership

Meeting are at agreed times and locations, based on the mutually-agreed activity plan. Volunteers must maintain professional boundaries and adhere to safeguarding procedures.

Regular feedback is provided on the partnership progress and any issues that may arise in the partnership can be highlighted to the key contact.

My Sighted Guide volunteer Joe said: "I really care about making a difference. It is brilliant to be a part of watching someone else go on to achieve something with encouragement.”

To find out more about the role, contact Nicky Schwarz at [email protected], or apply at www.guidedogs.org.uk