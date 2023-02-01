Haywards Heath Baptist Church welcomes deputy mayor to ‘warm space’
Haywards Heath Baptist Church welcomed the town’s deputy mayor to see its ‘warm space’.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:21pm
Councillor Alastair McPherson visited on Wednesday, February 1.
Church trustee Fi McLachlan said: “The Warm Space, hosted by the Baptist church and open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 5pm, is in its third month of being open through the winter. Open to all, it offers a warm space for as long as you need it, for work, study, coffee, rest, or company.” The work zone provides Wi-Fi and charging points.
