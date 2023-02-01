Edit Account-Sign Out
Haywards Heath Baptist Church welcomes deputy mayor to ‘warm space’

Haywards Heath Baptist Church welcomed the town’s deputy mayor to see its ‘warm space’.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:21pm

Councillor Alastair McPherson visited on Wednesday, February 1.

Church trustee Fi McLachlan said: “The Warm Space, hosted by the Baptist church and open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 5pm, is in its third month of being open through the winter. Open to all, it offers a warm space for as long as you need it, for work, study, coffee, rest, or company.” The work zone provides Wi-Fi and charging points.

1. Haywards Heath warm hub

Deputy mayor Alistair Macpherson. with Fi McLachlan (Trustee at HHBC) and Abby Bevan (Church administrator)

Photo: Steve Robards, SR23020103

2. Haywards Heath warm hub

Haywards Heath warm hub at Haywards Heath Baptist Church

Photo: Steve Robards, SR23020103

3. Haywards Heath warm hub

Haywards Heath warm hub at Haywards Heath Baptist Church

Photo: Steve Robards, SR23020103

4. Haywards Heath warm hub

Haywards Heath warm hub at Haywards Heath Baptist Church.

Photo: Steve Robards, SR23020103

