Health leaders urge people to “make the right choice” for their healthcare needs over festive period

The NHS in Sussex is urging residents to “make the right choice” when seeking urgent medical care this Christmas to help ensure that emergency services are available for those who need them most and ensure everyone gets the care they need as quickly as possible.

Health leaders across Sussex are calling on people to think carefully about which NHS service is best suited to their needs if they require help for a non-life-threatening illness or injury.

Whether it’s a slip while putting up decorations or a burn from cooking the Christmas dinner, knowing where to turn could mean being seen more quickly while ensuring A&E departments can focus on life-saving care.

For urgent care that isn’t an emergency, there are alternatives to A&E, such as walk-in centres, urgent treatment centres, and minor injury units:

Got a sprain or minor ailment? Visit Urgent Treatment Centres

Brighton Health Centre Walk-In Service, Brighton Station, open 8am–8pm every day

Queen Victoria Hospital Minor Injury Unit, East Grinstead, open 8am–8pm every day

Crowborough Minor Injury Unit, open 8am–8pm every day

Uckfield Minor Injury Unit, open 8am–8pm every day

Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre, open 8am–8pm every day

Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Minor Injury Unit, open 9am–5pm Monday to Friday

Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre, 7.30am-10pm

These services can often see people more quickly than A&E for non-emergency issues such as minor burns, sprains, cuts, and other urgent but non-life-threatening injuries. NHS 111 is also available 24/7 online or by phone to provide expert advice and connect people to healthcare professionals, including pharmacists and GPs.

Pharmacies are another great resource for advice and treatment of common winter ailments, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, and stomach bugs. Many offer private consultation rooms for confidential advice on over-the-counter medicines.

Most pharmacies can also offer prescription medicine for some conditions, without you needing to see a GP or make an appointment. This is called Pharmacy First.

The NHS is encouraging everyone to take steps to stay well this winter by keeping essential cold and flu remedies at home, ensuring prescriptions are up to date, and managing long-term conditions by taking medication as prescribed and attending review appointments.

Dr. James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:

“This time of year is about joy and celebration, but we know that accidents and illnesses can happen – from minor burns while preparing festive feasts to slips and falls during icy weather.

“Our emergency services are here to save lives, but for urgent issues that aren’t life-threatening, we’re urging people to make the right choice. Using the right service not only helps our busy A&E teams care for those who need their help most but also means you’re likely to be seen more quickly.

“Health teams across Sussex are working incredibly hard, and by working together, we can ensure everyone gets the care they need over the festive season.”

Other steps health leaders are calling on the public to remember are:

Make sure eligible individuals receive free flu, Covid, and RSV vaccinations.Use NHS 111 for advice on the most appropriate service for health needs.Contact GP practices about any worrying symptoms.Speak to pharmacists about minor illnesses.Only use 999 and hospital Emergency Departments for life-threatening conditions.Order repeat prescriptions in time for weekends and bank holidays.Stock up on over-the-counter medicines.Look out for vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours.