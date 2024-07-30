Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Sussex and Surrey are being urged to take health precautions, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius today (Tuesday, July 30).

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued by the UK Government, with some areas of Sussex – including Crawley, Horsham and Hastings – seeing highs of 31 degrees. The alert is in effect until 9am on Friday (August 2).

A government spokesperson said: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures, including:

“Observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups;

Crowds flock to Brighton Beach as temperatures soar in county. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Increased demand for remote healthcare services likely;

"Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment;

"Impact on ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce possible and many indoor environments likely to be overheating, leading to increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings.”

Chichester District Council was among the councils in Sussex to share the alert. A spokesperson said: “Vulnerable people in our communities might struggle with the heat, so please look out for them, For more advice on how to beat the heat please visit: https://orlo.uk/staying_safe_in_hot_weather_YmEK0.”

Actions you can take to stay safe in hot weather

While many people enjoy warmer summer weather, hot weather can cause some people to become unwell through overheating – becoming uncomfortably hot – dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

A government spokesperson advised: “Keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm.

"if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.

"Keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun.

"if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

"Drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake.

"Check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you.

"Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.”

The Met Office has warned that there is a chance of thunderstorms as the week progresses – and has since issued a yellow weather warning for the majority of the UK, including Sussex and Surrey.