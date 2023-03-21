A new made-to-order clothing collection by Percy & Nell is encouraging people to donate to charity after a Mid Sussex boy was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Children’s author Hannah Peckham, 42, and her four-year-old son Bodhi, received national attention in February when they joined Hannah’s childhood friend Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

They were encouraging people to put pants on their head for Leukaemia UK and to donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teambodhi. Celebrities including Gok Wan, Emma Bunton, Edith Bowman and Jessie J all did this to say #PantsToLeukaemia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Willoughby also recently posted a supportive selfie to Instagram, which showed her wearing a sweatshirt from the new collection.

Holly Willoughby recently posted a selfie to Instagram, which showed her wearing a sweatshirt from the new collection. Photo: Holly Willoughby Instagram

Percy & Nell owner Amanda Shelley said: “We are thrilled to be supporting this important cause and hope to raise as much money as possible for Leukaemia UK, so that they can fund more research to help children like Bodhi.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clothes include sweatshirts, T-shirts, tote bags and beanies featuring slogans like ‘Warrior’, ‘Little Warrior’ and ‘Pants’. All profits will go to the charity.

Hannah Peckham, who attended Burgess Hill Girls and is Zoe Ball’s stepsister, said: “As a parent all I can do is be there for Bodhi through this journey. #PantsToLeukaemia was my way of feeling like I might be able to help ease some of the pain for Bodhi, or for little warriors like him in the future. I am so grateful to Leukaemia UK for their research and jumping on board with our little initiative started in a hospital room on what should have been Bodhi’s fourth birthday weekend. We are so excited ‘Pants’ have made it on to such awesome sweaters made by our lovely new friends at Percy & Nell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s author Hannah Peckham, 42, and her four-year-old son Bodhi wearing some of the new clothes from Percy & Nell. Photo: VARG PR & Comms Ltd

Bodhi, who loves superheroes and dressed up as Thor for his TV appearance, also received a special message from Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

Chris, speaking via a video on the Leukaemia UK Facebook page, told Bodhi: “I saw you recently wearing a Thor costume, which I think is fantastic, and I’ve got to say I think you look better and stronger and more powerful than me or anyone else who’s ever worn the Thor costume. I love you mate, stay strong and hopefully I’ll get to meet you soon sometime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah recently told the Middy how shocked she was when Bodhi was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in November 2022.

“Although the prognosis for leukaemia is quite good the treatment is really harsh,” Hannah said. “It’s so important that Leukaemia UK can do more research so they can save more lives and make the treatments kinder.”

Children’s author Hannah Peckham, 42, and her four-year-old son Bodhi started a fundraising campaign for Leukaemia UK

Hannah’s social media campaign encourages people to post a photo of themselves on social media wearing underpants on their head and to donate to either Young Lives vs Cancer, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity or her Leukaemia UK fundraiser. They can then nominate friends to do the same, tagging @h.j.peckham and using the hashtags #postyourpants #leukaemiaispants and #teambodhi. Hannah got the idea while she was in hospital with Bodhi, the day before his cancelled superhero birthday party and saw Bodhi running around with his pants on his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See the new clothing collection at www.percyandnell.com/collections/percy-nell-x-leukaemia-uk.