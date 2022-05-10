Horsham councillor urges people to reach out to others in Mental Health Awareness Week

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters Liz Kitchen said: “The community spirit in the Horsham district is fantastic with many new groups and organisations coming together to support each other though the recent challenging times."Many people may experience loneliness at some point in their lives however.

"There are lots of social groups in the Horsham district that could help reduce feelings of loneliness. Horsham Wellbeing also run a variety of courses that can help you feel more connected to the community around you, as well as improve your physical health and wellbeing. Get in touch to find out what support is available.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you, or someone you know, are feeling lonely there are simple things you can do to help. For example, a good way may be to reconnect with an old friend; send a message or arrange to meet up.

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week with a focus on loneliness

"Why not take a walk around some of our lovely parks and countryside. You might find that reaching out to someone else could help you to feel less lonely too.”

“Volunteering is another great way to combat loneliness. Research has shown that it not only helps others but boosts your own happiness too. Contact our Volunteer Service to find out more.