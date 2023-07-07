Horsham Wellbeing has moved to new premises which were officially declared open by the Council’s Chairman on Saturday 1 July.

The new premises are situated at Unit 51 in Swan Walk Shopping Centre (just opposite Wilko) in Horsham Town Centre.

To celebrate the new centre, an Open Day took place highlighting the various health and wellbeing services on offer and providing the opportunity for visitors to meet our Wellbeing Advisors.

The new centre offers anyone over 18 who lives or works in the Horsham District the chance to access a wide range of information, advice and support within the heart of Horsham Town and discover how a few small changes to their health and wellbeing routines can make big differences to their lives.

Wellbeing Champions who have benefitted from our services over the years were also on hand to share their experiences.

Programmes on offer from Horsham Wellbeing’s trained advisors include:

Wellbeing checks (MOTs and NHS Health Checks)

Help to stop smoking

Alcohol awareness and reduction

Healthy eating and weight loss

How to get more active

Improving strength and balance to reduce your risk of having a fall

Wellbeing support for workplaces

Information on other local services offering support.

On hand to open the new Wellbeing Centre were Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr David Skipp, Deputy Leader of the Council Cllr John Milne, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communities and Wellbeing Cllr Sam Raby and West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing Cllr Bob Lanzer. Jeremy Quin MP was also in attendance.

Sam Raby, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Communities and Wellbeing, said: “I really enjoyed coming along to meet so many of you at the open day and thank you to our Wellbeing Champions for sharing their positive experiences as a result of our health and wellbeing services over the years.

“The new facilities are superb and create such a welcoming environment. They will make our services even more accessible to more people.

“Please do drop in and get as much free help and advice as you can to help you keep healthy and well.”

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing Cllr Bob Lanzer added:

“We’re delighted that the new location for the Horsham Wellbeing Hub will make it more convenient for local residents to pop in while they are visiting the town. West Sussex Wellbeing offer a great range of free services and are there to help support people make changes which will benefit their health and wellbeing. We’d encourage anyone who hasn’t visited yet to pay them a visit.”

The Centre will be staffed Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 4.30pm and Wednesdays 1pm to 5pm. Evening appointments are available on request.

The Horsham Wellbeing Hub has been funded through West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council as part of the West Sussex Wellbeing programme, with an additional one-off contribution from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund of £45,000.

For more information on the free services on offer, visit the service’s website at https://horsham.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk

