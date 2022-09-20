Horsham's Covid vaccination centre on the move
Horsham’s hub for the Covid-19 vaccination is moving.
Local GP Federation, Alliance for Better Care, has announced the programme will now be based from the Holbrook Surgery.
The move, which sees ABC’s vaccination services relocate from the Rose Wing at Horsham Hospital, has allowed the team to expand capacity in time for the next phase of the Covid programme which launched this month.
The ABC team, alongside the Horsham Central Primary Care Network, have been providing vaccination services in the town since 2021, and were initially located in Millennium Hall in Roffey.
Patients can check their eligibility and access Covid vaccination appointment bookings via the national booking system or by calling 119.
Appointments are regularly added to the website and patients are requested to not contact their practices to book a vaccination appointment.
Patients at the following practices will also be invited to receive their flu vaccination at Holbrook: Park Surgery, Holbrook Surgery, Orchard Surgery and Riverside Medical Practice.