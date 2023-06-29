Horsham District Council’s Wellbeing Hub is moving to new premises at Unit 51 in Swan Walk Shopping Centre (just opposite Wilko) in Horsham Town Centre on Saturday (July 1).

To celebrate the brand-new centre the Council is holding an open day so that visitors can pop in and say hello to our wellbeing advisors and find out about a wide range of health and wellbeing services that are on offer, free of charge.

The new centre will offer residents the opportunity to drop in and sit down to talk about how a few small changes to their health and wellbeing routines can make big differences to their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do come along on Saturday 1 July between 10.30am and 12.30pm to meet the team and some of our wellbeing champions who have benefitted from our services over the years. There will be lots of giveaways and the opportunity to win free gym/swim memberships.

New Horsham Wellbeing Hub team (Credit: Horsham District Council)

You can find out about the following services:

Quitting smoking

Alcohol awareness and reduction

Healthy eating and weight loss

Prediabetes

Getting active

Improving strength and balance

Wellbeing checks (MOTs and NHS Health Checks)

Simple steps to improve your mental wellbeing

Wellbeing support for workplaces

Other local services offering support.

Sam Raby, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Communities and Wellbeing, said: “I’m delighted that we are opening our new premises right in the heart of Horsham.

“It is always good to talk, and I think to have face to face conversations with our experienced health and wellbeing advisors in such a welcoming environment will be really beneficial to many residents.

“Do come along and meet our Wellbeing team and take advantage of the many courses, classes and services on offer, all of which are free. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre will be staffed Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 4.30pm and Wednesdays 1pm to 5pm. Evening appointments are available on request.

For more information on the services on offer please visit: