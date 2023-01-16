Edit Account-Sign Out
Hospital visiting rules lifted in East Sussex

Temporary visiting rules have been lifted for East Sussex hospitals.

By India Wentworth
5 minutes ago

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust temporarily restricted visiting to compassionate circumstances only last week (January 9). The trust covers the following sites: Bexhill Hospital / Conquest Hospital / Eastbourne District General Hospital / Bexhill Community Diagnostic Centre / Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital / Uckfield Community Hospital.

A statement from the trust on January 9 said: “Due to the current surge in flu and Covid-19 cases in the county, we have taken the decision to temporarily limit patient visiting to protect our patients and staff.”

Now (January 16) those rules have been lifted. A statement from the trust said: “We have lifted our temporary visiting restrictions for inpatient visits. However, we are continuing with our restriction on those accompanying people attending our Emergency Departments – we are only permitting one person to accompany the patient unless they have a life-threatening condition.”

Hospital visiting rules in East Sussex (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
