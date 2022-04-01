The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Crawley

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:06 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:08 am

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Crawley, according to the data.

1. Bewbush Medical Centre

There are 7,845 patients per GP at Bewbush Medical Centre. In total there are 6,889 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs.

2. Modality Mid Sussex, Crawley Down

There are 6,451 patients per GP at Modality Mid Sussex, Crawley Down. In total there are 31,966 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5 GPs. (stock image, for illustration purposes only)

3. Bridge Medical Centre

There are 2,787 patients per GP at Bridge Medical Centre. In total there are 11,592 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.2 GPs.

4. Saxonbrook Medical Centre

There are 2,570 patients per GP at Saxonbrook Medical Centre. In total there are 18,975 patients and the full-time equivalent of 7.4 GPs.

