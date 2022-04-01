An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Mid Sussex, according to the data.

1. There are 2,200 patients per GP at Northlands Wood Surgery. In total there are 8,137 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.7 GPs.

2. There are 1,999 patients per GP at Cuckfield Medical Centre. In total there are 12,286 patients and the full-time equivalent of 6.1 GPs.

3. There are 1,956 patients per GP at Silverdale Practice in Burgess Hill. In total there are 13,483 patients and the full-time equivalent of 6.9 GPs.

4. There are 1,889 patients per GP at Dolphins Practice in Haywards Heath. In total there are 11,191 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.9 GPs.