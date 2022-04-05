How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in the Chichester district

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Chichester district, according to the data.

1. Tangmere Medical Centre There are 8,321 patients per GP at Tangmere Medical Centre, Chichester. In total there are 6,657 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.8 GP's.

2. The Croft Surgery There are 3,523 patients per GP at The Croft Surgery, Chichester. In total there are 11,567 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.3 GP's.

3. Lavant Road Surgery There are 2,067 patients per GP at Lavant Road Surgery, Chichester. In total there are 12,010 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.8 GP's.

4. Selsey Medical Practice There are 1,577 patients per GP at Selsey Medical Practice, Selsey. In total there are 12,713 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.1 GP's.