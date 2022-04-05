An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Horsham area - part of the NHS West Sussex CCG, according to the data.

1. There are 4,176 patients per GP at The Village Surgery in Southwater. In total there are 9,799 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.3 GPs.

2. There are 3,069 patients per GP at Riverside Surgery in Horsham. In total there are 8,185 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.7 GPs.

3. There are 2,341 patients per GP at Courtyard Surgery in Horsham. In total there are 13,746 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.9 GPs.

4. There are 2,262 patients per GP atOrchard Surgery in Horsham. In total there are 9,064 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4 GPs.