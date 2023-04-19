The Boots on Newhaven High Street offers this full service, also available if you’re under 40 with a recognised family history of high blood pressure – at the discretion of the pharmacist.

If you are aged 40 or older, live in England, and have no previous diagnosis of high blood pressure, you can book an appointment with an in-store pharmacist or online. You may also be eligible if you’ve been referred by your GP to have a blood pressure check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK there are thought to be around 5 million adults who have high blood pressure without knowing it.

Boots Newhaven Health MOT

During the 15-minute appointment, the pharmacist will take your blood pressure and offer to calculate your BMI, using your height & weight measurements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following your health check the pharmacist will offer you advice and provide you with a leaflet with your results.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad