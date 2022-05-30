How to use the right NHS service for your health needs over the Jubilee bank holiday

All health services in Sussex are experiencing high levels of demand, and there continues to be a steady rise in people attending emergency departments and in admissions to hospital. Everyone is working very hard to make sure we can continue to provide the best possible care for those who need NHS help.

That’s why, ahead of Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend the NHS in Sussex is calling on the public to use the right services for their needs at the right time and only use A&E if it is an emergency.

Anyone who needs urgent medical support, but does not have a life-threatening illness or injury, should contact NHS111 first by dialling 111 or going online to www.111.nhs.uk 24 hours a day. NHS111 can provide help and support online or over the phone connecting you to pharmacists and out of hours GPs, as well as helping you get to the most appropriate service if you do need to see someone face to face.

A&E is for life threatening emergencies and to provide urgent help for people who may have become seriously ill, for example a stroke or a heart attack.

Allison Cannon, Chief Nursing Officer for Sussex CCGs, said: “We know that people are going to be out and about enjoying the Jubilee celebrations and the four day weekend, and we hope that everyone has a fantastic time. We are asking everyone to be sensible, to look after themselves and to know what to do if they do need NHS help this weekend.”

She added: “We are continuing to see high levels in demand across health services, and so we are urging the public to use the right services for their needs at the right time. This will make sure everyone can get the best possible support and our emergency departments are available to deal with life threatening emergencies.”

For those who do need help, there are alternatives to A&E. Across Sussex, walk-in and minor injury services, and urgent treatment centres are available to help:

Brighton walk in service open 8am-8pm every day

Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am-8pm every day

Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital MIU – Good Friday and Easter Monday 9-5 and then resumes next week Monday to Friday

Crawley Hospital UTC open 24/7

Worthing Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre