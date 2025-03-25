Hundreds of women treated in the only centre of excellence for endometriosis in Sussex

More than 300 women across Sussex with endometriosis, a debilitating and life-impacting condition, have now been diagnosed and treated earlier thanks to the Sussex Endometriosis Centre at Princess Royal Hospital, part of University Hospitals Sussex.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, with common symptoms including painful periods, pain during or after sex, infertility, painful bowel movements and/or fatigue.

Dr Rebecca Mallick, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at UHSussex explains: “One in ten women will suffer from endometriosis.”

“On average, patients wait seven to 10 years for a diagnosis, as symptoms can vary and can be similar to other conditions. This centre helps to reduce diagnostic delays, as patients can be seen early on in their prognosis, diagnosed early, treated, and receive the appropriate follow up.”

The Sussex Endometriosis Centre is a specialist and pioneering solution for patients who have been referred from their GP or secondary care at other hospitals.

For the fifth year running, the centre has maintained its accreditation making it the only centre of excellence for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis in the county.

On referral, patients are offered an appointment where a specialist nurse and gynaecologist will see them, following on from that appointment, next steps in care will be discussed at a multi-disciplinary meeting with expert clinicians including a gynaecologist, urologist, colorectal surgeon, radiologist, pain specialist and specialist nurse.

To achieve accreditation, services must meet certain criteria to showcase excellence in this field, including performing at least 12 severe endometriosis cases per year. Last year, the team surpassed that mark performing more than 30 cases, helping patients with the debilitating condition.

Rebecca added: “We get referrals from all over Sussex and further afield. The nearest centre of excellence used to be Surrey, so it is fantastic that patients can be seen more locally.

“We can offer specialist service care to patients and improve their experience by reducing the need for multiple surgeries”.

Dr Rebecca Mallick was recently elected to vice president of the British Society of Gynaecological Endoscopy (BSGE) and frequently shares expert advice and information about endometriosis to clinicians, students, and followers on her social media accounts.