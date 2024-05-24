Illness causes Butlin's in Bognor to close to day visitors

By Matt Pole
Published 24th May 2024, 17:36 BST
Butlin’s in Bognor Regis has closed to day visitors for the bank holiday weekend because of sickness.

As a precautionary measure following a ‘very small number’ of sickness cases, Butlin’s has decided to close their day visits this weekend.

The Bognor resort remains open as usual for guests arriving today (May 24) on a break, it’s only closed for day visitors as a precautionary measure.

A Butlin’s spokesperson said: “We have had a very small number of sickness incidents reported on resort.

“In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards we have introduced a number of enhanced service measures, so as a precaution we have taken the difficult decision to close our day visits this weekend.

“We’ve contacted all guests to inform them.”

