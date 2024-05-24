As a precautionary measure following a ‘very small number’ of sickness cases, Butlin’s has decided to close their day visits this weekend.
The Bognor resort remains open as usual for guests arriving today (May 24) on a break, it’s only closed for day visitors as a precautionary measure.
A Butlin’s spokesperson said: “We have had a very small number of sickness incidents reported on resort.
“In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards we have introduced a number of enhanced service measures, so as a precaution we have taken the difficult decision to close our day visits this weekend.
“We’ve contacted all guests to inform them.”
1. Illness causes Butlin's in Bognor to close to day visitors
Butlin’s in Bognor Regis has closed to day visitors for the bank holiday weekend because of sickness. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Illness causes Butlin's in Bognor to close to day visitors
As a precautionary measure following a ‘very small number’ of sickness cases, Butlin’s has decided to close their day visits this weekend. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Illness causes Butlin's in Bognor to close to day visitors
The Bognor resort remains open as usual for guests arriving today (May 24) on a break, it’s only closed for day visitors as a precautionary measure. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Illness causes Butlin's in Bognor to close to day visitors
A Butlin’s spokesperson said: "We have had a very small number of sickness incidents reported on resort." Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.