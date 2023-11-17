The Paediatric Diagnostics Clinic has unveiled its new state-of-the-art, purpose-designed private clinic in Ifield, exclusively for children.

The clinic can be found at The Stables, Westfield House, Bonnetts Lane, in Crawley.

Paediatric Diagnostics said the clinic has child-friendly examination rooms and a dedicated play area with every aspect designed to create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families from Sussex, Surrey and Kent. Visit paediatricdiagnostics.com.

Crawley MP Henry Smith, who recently visited, said: “I’m delighted that Paediatric Diagnostics has launched a modern, new private clinic serving children's needs in Ifield. Crawley is the geographical centre, but it professionally serves Sussex, Surrey, Kent, London and beyond – a true testament to the professional care offered. Meeting the dedicated staff from an impressive clinical background was a privilege.”

Paediatric Diagnostics said the idea for the Ifield-based clinic came from Sam Khemani, medical director; Femi Omowo, clinical director; and Danika Patel, director of quality, who have a combined experience of over 40 years in diagnosing and treating children. The clinic is staffed with highly skilled, compassionate children’s nurses and private Consultant Paediatricians who specialise in areas including: gastroenterology, allergy, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), endocrinology, and cardiology. They aim to provide the best care and attention to the unique healthcare needs of children.

Paediatric Diagnostics said patients will have access to first-class medical expertise and state-of-the-art diagnostics, including blood tests and ultrasound scans. Other key services include: children’s allergy, children’s blood test, children’s cardiology, children’s dermatology, children’s ear, nose and throat (ENT), children’s gastroenterology, children’s general surgery and children’s neurology.