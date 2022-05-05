Town mayor Howard Mundin officially started the 10 Mile run, saying it was fantastic to see so many running groups involved.

He thanked AHS Wellbeing and Haywards Heath Town Council for putting on the event, Places Leisure and The Dolphin Leisure Centre for the prizes, Burgess Hill Community Radio for the commentary, South East Water for providing water and all the participants.

Chris Turner won the 10-mile event and the other events were the Mid Sussex Fun Run and the Mid Sussex Mile.

Runners from many groups took part, including: Burgess Hill Runners, Saints and Sinners Crawley, the Lonely Goat Running Club, Seaford Striders, Horsham Joggers, East Grinstead Runners, Friends of Lingfield Running Club, Orion Harriers, Horsham Joggers, Lewes AC, Steyning Athletic Club Closed Group., Fittleworth Flyers, Hailsham Harriers, Worthing Striders, Tunbridge Wells Harriers, Uckfield Runners, Jesmond Joggers, Arena80, Lancing Eagles Running Club (Members), Gade Valley Harriers – Members Forum, Wimbledon Windmilers and Vegan Runners IK.

1. Races in Haywards Heath formed part of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 1. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council. Photo Sales

2. Races in Haywards Heath formed part of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 1. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council. Photo Sales

3. Races in Haywards Heath formed part of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 1. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council. Photo Sales

4. Races in Haywards Heath formed part of the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 1. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council. Photo Sales