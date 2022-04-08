The Horsted Keynes based group has been fully open since January and is seeing more and more young people signing up for lessons.

Now Court Meadow RDA needs extra help and is calling for volunteers who like working with children, ponies and horses.

Trustee Sue Welch, who lives in Wivelsfield Green, said volunteering is highly rewarding and said young people with special needs really benefit from riding horses.

Take a look at our picture gallery below or watch video footage and read our full interview with Sue here.

