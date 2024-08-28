Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Football Club’s inspirational owner has taken up a new role at a charity which researches spinal injuries.

George Dowell, who was paralysed from the chest down in a road accident, has become an ambassador of the charity Spinal Research.

George, who made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List, was just 17 with hopes of becoming a firefighter and semi-professional footballer when his life changed in a heartbeat.

A spokesperson for Spinal Research said: “The teenager was front seat passenger in a car crash in 2010 that left him a tetraplegic, paralysed from the chest down with limited arm and no hand movement. He spent ten months in Salisbury Spinal Injuries Unit and initially really struggled.”

Worthing FC owner George Dowell will be the subject of a TNT Sports documentary, set to air on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus later this year. Photo: Spinal Research

George said the devastating injury was ‘really difficult’ for him and his family to come to terms and ‘what kind of life I might have going forwards’.

He added: “It was just impossible to fully comprehend, a very overwhelming and scary time.

“I was in a unit with people in similar situation to me, nurses who were really experienced and supportive as well as incredible family and friends around me - so you gradually start to adapt and accept what’s happened.

“But, it was still really hard when I came home. I was very anxious and cautious about where I went and who I was with and felt very self-conscious that people were looking at me.”

It was George’s passion for football and particularly Worthing FC that ‘saved him’. He used to play for the West Sussex club’s under-18s and after reading of their financial plight decided to step in, using some of his compensation to buy the club.

"That was nine years ago and since then George has helped to completely transform Worthing FC, renovating its infrastructure, finances and fortunes on the pitch,” the Spinal Research spokesperson added.

"Alongside improved facilities, the Woodside Road club now has thriving youth, women and mens teams with a development academy and community outreach programme.

"The men’s team was promoted to the Vanarama National League South two years ago and narrowly missed out on promotion to the full National League last season.”

George said buying the club ‘gave me a role and a purpose’.

"Although it was and still is a steep learning curve, it has been incredibly rewarding and has changed my life,” he added.

"You quickly get to appreciate just how important local football clubs are to their communities and how important it is to take them with you on this journey – to grow in the right way.”

In January, George was awarded an MBE for his services to Association Football and Disability Awareness.

As he starts his tenth season at Worthing FC, George will be the subject of a TNT Sports documentary, set to air on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus later this year.

He said: “The club is in a lot better position than it was. We have more full-time staff, crowds are a lot bigger, we have women’s teams and a clear development pathways for young players.

"The team is performing really well on the pitch. But as much as I saved the club, it has definitely saved me too.”

And meeting his partner Jessikah has also transformed the 31-year-old’s life. They connected online a few years after George appeared on TV’s The Undateables, and last November the couple became parents with the birth of daughter, Bonnie.

They also host @thewheellife_ Instagram page sharing life as an inter-abled couple and George is keen to raise awareness of the problems, reality and possibilities of life as a wheelchair user.

George continued: “I was really humbled to be asked to be an ambassador for Spinal Research. It’s exciting to be a small part of supporting research into spinal cord injuries and getting breakthroughs to the people who need them.

“It’s not just about being able to walk again. There are so many things that would have so much more of an impact on my day to day life – like restoring bowel and bladder control for example – funding research in these areas is vital.”

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed after a spinal cord injury.

"It can happen to anyone at any time,” the Spinal Research spokesperson said.

Spinal Research is the ‘UK’s leading charity funding research’ around the world to develop new treatments with the ‘goal of curing paralysis’.

Chief executive Louisa McGinn said: “We are absolutely thrilled that George has become a Spinal Research ambassador.

“The science is moving forward, and alongside our incredible Patrons, Ambassadors and supporters we’re committed to raising the money that’s needed to ensure that curing paralysis will be the medical breakthrough of the 21st century.”