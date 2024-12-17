“Let’s get you home for Christmas” NHS Sussex calls on public support to help loved ones home for the holidays

As the festive season approaches, Sussex health and care partners are calling on the public to help with getting loved ones home for Christmas and the holiday period.

Health and care teams are working tirelessly to provide safe and high-quality care, but the public’s support is essential to help manage demand, and ensure that the most clinically in-need patients can receive care and support.

Timely discharge of patients who are medically ready to leave hospital is critical to making this possible - ensuring that there is hospital space for those most in need of urgent care.

Members of the public are being encouraged to work closely with medical teams to make the best plan for their loved one’s discharge. Alternative care arrangements outside of hospital, such as rehabilitation or home care, may be suggested to provide a more suitable environment for recovery. Prompt support for these plans will help ensure the smooth transition of care.

Families are being asked to pick up loved ones as soon as they are ready to be discharged, freeing-up vital hospital space for other patients in need.

Preparing for recovery at home is also key, including ensuring all necessary arrangements are made, such as medications, mobility aids, and follow-up care.

Checking in on friends, family, and neighbours who may need assistance after being discharged is another way the public can help. Whether it’s providing transportation, running errands, or simply offering support, these small actions can make a big difference during this festive time of year.

Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, James Ramsay, said: “This is a particularly challenging winter for our healthcare services, with high numbers of patients needing care. By working together, we can ensure that hospital beds are available for those who need them most and that loved ones can recover in the best possible place.

“The public’s support is invaluable in helping us provide safe and effective care during the festive season. Let’s get your loved ones home for the festive period and make this a season to remember for all the right reasons.

“Together, these efforts will help make this winter safer and more manageable for everyone, ensuring loved ones can spend the season in comfort and recovery.”

Other steps health leaders are calling on the public to remember are:

Making sure you receive a free flu and Covid and RSV vaccinations if you are eligible

Using NHS 111 for advice on the most appropriate service for their needs

Contact your GP practice about worrying symptoms

Speaking to a pharmacist about minor illnesses

Only using 999 and hospital Emergency Departments for life-threatening conditions

Making sure you get repeat prescriptions in time for weekends and bank holidays

Stocking up on over-the-counter medicines

Looking out for vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbours.