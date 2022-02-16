The Natural Health Centre, in Granville Road, was opened by 30 health practitioners in February 1991, some of whom attended the gathering over the weekend, and offers services such as physiotherapy, chiropractic, massage therapy and acupuncture.

Now, the clinic is run by Michael and Annie Mason. Michael was only young when the centre first opened and has grown up there with his dad, who was a chiropractor.

Michael, 32, said: “Thirty years is a very big birthday for the clinic and it is something worth celebrating especially with the practitioners who originally set this place up.

The practitioners who opened the centre among the ones that work there now

“At 40 years, today would be a much harder thing to celebrate whereas now we can get everyone together. It’s been incredible to get people together who haven’t seen each other for decades and I mean that for me is something that is very much worth celebrating.”

Pauline Cory, one of the original practitioners who opened the clinic, attended the special gathering.

She said: “30 years is a long time. I co-ran it for 12 years and then it was taken over by four people who were part of the original committee who ran it for 15 years, and then Michael took it over in 2017.

“Michael was only a child when we started this place, and we always used to have the most amazing social events and Michael was always there with his dad.

Six of the original practitioners who opened Littlehampton Natural Health Centre. Pauline Cory can be seen at the front

“We’ve come full circle. From a child, Michael is now running the centre. His mum was at the gathering who is a dear friend of mine, his young daughter was also there. For me to see that circle complete itself is just so awesome.

“The gathering also allowed me to see some of my lovely friends, some of whom I haven’t seen for years, so this day was incredibly special for me.

“To see the centre I set up alongside 29 others still going from strength to strength and still doing the job which we set it up to do, which was to heal thousands and thousands of people.”

The opening day of the Natural Health Centre which featured in the Littlehampton Gazette in 1992

The centre offers acupuncture, chiropractic, massage therapy, physiotherapy, osteopathy, podiatry and reflexology

