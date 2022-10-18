Littlehampton Shopmobility team presented with certificates after completing first aid training

Wendy, Kimberley, Celia, June and Malcolm with David Slade, chairman of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club, second right, and the manikins used for first aid training

The charity was grateful to David Slade, chairman of Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club, for running the course.

He visited the team at the charity's base in St Martin's Lane, Littlehampton, in September for the in-house session covering basic resuscitation and first aid.

All five taking part, Wendy, Kimberley, Celia, David, June and Malcolm, passed the exam and they have now been prsented with their certificates.