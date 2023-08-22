Local Business Owner Ade Holder, Supports Newick Skatepark by Donating to The Youth Centre

427 MD Ade Holder is proud to announce the much anticipated skate park in Newick is now officially open as of May 2023. The project has been near and dear to the heart of Ade Holder, the company's Managing Director and Founder.

Ade's passion for skateboarding, shared by his daughter Freya and son Thorin, has fueled his dedication to working alongside the council to establish this much-needed recreational haven for local youth. Collaborating closely with the council, Ade played a vital role in the park's design, firmly believing in offering solo sports options for children's holistic development, complementing traditional team sports. As part of the grand opening celebrations, Ade partnered with the Skate Society to generously donate 15 skateboards to Newick Youth Club, nurturing a sense of community and camaraderie among the next generation.

Ade Holder, CEO of 427 Marketing, said: "Skateboarding has been a formative influence in my life and continues to bring immense joy to me and my children as well as many others in the area. Skateboard and Scooting is a great way to explore creativity, and expression while also being active. Unlike many team sports a skatepark is a blank canvas and a great way to be active, learn about resiliance and be creative."

In a world where team sports often take centre stage, the new skate park offers a refreshing opportunity for children to discover their passions and thrive independently whilst still being part of a supportive community. The significance of solo sports in children’s development must be considered, as they nurture crucial life skills such as self-confidence, perseverance, and self-expression.