Macmillan shares top tips so people with cancer in the South East don't miss out on key benefits

Amid the soaring cost of living, Macmillan Cancer Support is urging people living with cancer to check their entitlement to benefits, as hundreds of people across the South East may be missing out on key benefits, including Attendance Allowance and Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

You can access benefits support by calling the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 0000 or by visiting a Macmillan Cancer Support Centre local to you.

As food prices and energy bills continue to rise, the financial help available to those living with cancer can be essential, especially considering the financial impact that a cancer diagnosis can bring, including loss of earnings.Macmillan has a team of welfare rights advisers to help people claim everything they are entitled to and has shared its top tips to ensure no one is missing out on vital funds.Emma Tingley, head of partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in the South East said:“The benefits system can be confusing, and people aren’t always aware they are entitled to make a claim following a cancer diagnosis. Lots of people think all benefits are means tested but eligibility is often down to an individual’s health rather than their financial situation.“We have a brilliant team of welfare rights advisers who can provide free, confidential advice and I would urge anyone who is uncertain to check with us about the support available and to unlock all the financial support they are entitled to. You can access this support by calling the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 0000 or by visiting a Macmillan Cancer Support Centre local to you.”

Here are Macmillan’s top five tips for claiming benefits:

• Use an online benefit calculatorIf you want an initial idea of your benefit entitlement, you can use an online benefit calculator like the one on the Macmillan website. You will need to provide information about your household income, savings, and outgoing costs, such as rent.

• Keep a symptom diaryNot all benefits are dependent on your finances but are determined by the impact your health has on your life. Keep a diary of symptoms or side effects caused by your treatment that effects your ability to look after yourself at home. Disability benefit entitlement is for mid to long-term conditions, so it’s useful have a note of when any issues started.

• Plan for changes to your incomeYou may want to think about potential changes to your household finances, for example if you go on sick pay. As your income changes, so may your benefits, so it’s important to investigate your entitlement at different stages of your treatment.

• Speak to your healthcare providerIf you are provided with a terminal prognosis, you may get an automatic, fast-tracked entitlement to disability benefits. Make sure you speak to your consultant, doctor, cancer nurse or one of our welfare rights advisers for more information if this affects you or a loved one.

• Contact a Macmillan Welfare Rights AdviserThe benefit system can be confusing, with different types of incomes and outgoings treated differently. If you have any questions, please get in touch with one of our welfare rights advisers for free, confidential advice.