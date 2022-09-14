Many GP surgeries, dentists and pharmacy services to close or change opening hours on the Monday bank holiday

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex added: “The NHS is here for you if you need us over the bank holiday.

“As final preparations are made to mark the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, people in Sussex are reminded to plan ahead with their medicines needs for the bank holiday Monday and to visit NHS111 online first in the event medical advice is needed.

“Many GP surgeries, dentists or pharmacy services will either close or change their opening hours on bank holiday Monday.

"Residents who require access to urgent services for conditions, that cannot wait until normal services resume on September 20, can contact NHS 111 for advice or to be directed to the most appropriate local service.”

Patients who have pre-booked appointments with their GP surgery team on Monday, September 19, will be contacted directly by their practice to make alternative arrangements, according to the NHS.

The spokesperson added: “COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Monday, September 19, are likely to still go ahead but check the website for your vaccination service or contact them for further advice.

“Health advice and information is available from the NHS App, NHS website and your local GP practice website. You can also use the NHS website to find a pharmacy near you which will be open over the bank holiday.

“People may also consider having at home a small stock of basic medicines in case needed for minor illness or injury. These may include paracetamol, plasters, indigestion remedy and anti-diarrhoeal medicine. Ask your local pharmacist for advice on what medicines you should keep at home.