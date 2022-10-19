It is the first time the METRO Salon at the Broadwater campus has held a breast cancer awareness event and Nicola Parsons, programme lead for beauty therapy, encouraged everyone to get involved.

She said: "Our students have worked so hard. We are trying to raise the profile of the hair and beauty department at Northbrook College, as well as getting our students involved in the community, sustainable practices and raising money for charitable causes."

Some staff and students wore pink today to help raise money and the hairdressing level two students baked cakes to sell.

Staff and students at METRO Salon, Northbrook College, Worthing, holding their first breast cancer awareness day

Grace Prinn, 16, said: "Because one in two of us will get cancer, we want to raise money to help research. Lots of people have to go through this and we want to say it's okay, we care and we want to support them."

The charity event on Wednesday, October 19, also includes a raffle, nail file and paints, and hair styling. There is a bra bank, which will remain open until the end of October. Deposit used, new or surplus bras in the Against Breast Cancer bins to help raise vital funds for research into secondary spread breast cancer.

Nicola added: "We want to show the local community what we have to offer at our salons. We have some amazing facilities and are open to the general public and run a fully inclusive salon. Anyone is welcome to book hair or beauty treatments when we have a clinic up and running, for a fraction of the salon prices, which could be really helpful to some during a time of financial hardship."

The salon offers massage and body treatments, eye treatments, facials, waxing and special occasion make-up. Hairdressing services include cut and blowdry, perming, colouring and barbering. Visit www.gbmc.ac.uk/metro-salon for more information, email [email protected] or telephone 01903 273444.

