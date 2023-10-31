Mid Sussex GP practice with ‘inadequate’ CQC rating is ‘transforming’ over next sixth months to meet standards

An ‘inadequate’ rated Mid Sussex GP practice has announced that it is making progress with its improvement plan.

The Care Quality Commission said on September 27 that Modality Mid Sussex in Crawley Down was rated ‘inadequate’ after an inspection in May and June.

The practice was rated ‘inadequate’ overall and for the categories of ‘safe', ‘responsive’, and ‘well-led’.

But Modality Mid Sussex said on October 26, that it had an ‘unwavering commitment to patient safety’.

Modality Mid Sussex at Bowers Place, Crawley Down. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson said: “Over the next six months, we will focus on transforming our practice to meet the standards outlined in the CQC report. We are collaborating closely with the CQC, NHS Sussex, and specialist teams to address the issues identified.”

Dr Sharon Pruden, senior partner at Modality Mid Sussex, said the GP practice had made progress in key areas like numbers of appointments and recruitment.

She said: “Following the inspection, the CQC acknowledged the positive way in which our staff communicate with patients and a culture to drive improvement. We hope that this will offer some assurance to our patients of our commitment to provide them with safe, effective, responsive, well-led and caring services.”

She said the improvements should have a positive impact on patient experience. People with any concerns can email Lois Brown at [email protected] or complete a practice feedback form at all Modality Mid Sussex locations. Alternatively, email [email protected].

Amy Galea, chief primary care officer at NHS Sussex, said: “Improving access to primary care across Sussex is one of our key priorities for this year. Aligned to that, we have been working with the team at Modality Mid Sussex for several months to understand the areas of improvement that were raised by patients earlier this year and to support the measures the practice team identified to address them.

“An action plan was developed, and this now takes into consideration the actions outlined in the CQC report. Modality Mid Sussex has already made progress in a number of these areas and has confirmed their commitment to make the necessary improvements. We will continue to work alongside the practice to take the action needed.”

A Modality spokesperson said: “Rest assured, immediate action has been taken. We have reviewed all patients mentioned in the CQC report, and our clinicians have provided appropriate care, with meticulous documentation of all actions taken.”

Modality Mid Sussex shared its Continual Improvement Plan, which includes:

A robust recall system for the safe monitoring of patients who need regular drug monitoring and long-term condition management.

An enhanced safety net process to manage patients who may not respond to routine monitoring requests.

Increased capacity and advanced booking options for routine blood monitoring.

Achieving a 50 per cent reduction in call wait times.

Extending and expanding online access through the Patient Triage service.

Continual expansion of GP and nursing appointment availability.

Enhancing patient engagement and communication through updates and meetings.

Employing external providers for gold standard health and safety, fire, and infection control audits, with rigorous risk tracking.

Implementing higher-level training for Infection Control Leads.

Introducing formal spot checks to ensure consistent compliance with cold chain and infection control policies.

Reviewing and updating all documentation required for vaccination administration (PGD and PSD).