A statement on its website said: “We have to advise you that we are having severe staffing issues in all areas of the practice.

“We will of course continue to see anyone who has an urgent medical issue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, this means that non-urgent matters will have to wait longer than either you or we would like.

Hurstpierpoint Health Centre. Picture: Google Street View.

“We are exploring all avenues to increase our staffing capacity, but appreciate your understanding if you are asked to wait a little longer to have non-urgent matters addressed.”

The Mid Sussex Health Care team thanked all their patients for working with them.